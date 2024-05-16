'Up and running': Rockford schools technology mostly restored following ransomware attack

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Things are mostly back to normal inside Rockford Public Schools following a ransomware attack that took out most technology on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews tells FOX 17 that teachers are able to use most, if not all of their usual devices on Thursday.

Classes had to go technology-free on May 15 because a ransomware attack disabled computers, tablets, and other devices. A note demanding money was printed out in several buildings.

Now 24 hours later, Dr. Matthews says the issue is isolated and contained.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, Dr. Matthews says students and staff can use district-provided equipment or their own personal devices.

