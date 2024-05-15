'Your data is stolen': Rockford schools hit by ransomware attack

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Staff at Rockford Public Schools walked into a surprise this morning with technology across the district being down and a ransom note laying on printers in multiple buildings.

Superintendent Steve Matthews tells FOX 17 that computers, internet service, and hard-line phones are offline at all district buildings. A letter printed out at several locations claims the school system was hit by a ransomware attack.

"Your data is stolen and encrypted," the note reads. "If you don't pay the ransom, the data will be published on our TOR darknet sites. The sooner you pay the ransom, the sooner your company will be safe."

WXMI A letter printed out at Rockford Public Schools claiming the district was hit by a ransomware attack.

"We are not a politically motivated group and we want nothing more than money," the letter continued. "If you pay, we will provide you with decryption software."

The note demands the district pay an undisclosed amount of money to decrypt its data and warns leaders to not go to the police.

Superintendent Matthews says they are working with the Kent County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

Classes are continuing Wednesday, just without technology. Superintendent Matthews tells FOX 17 there are no plans to cancel school during the technology outage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube