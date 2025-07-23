Two new measles cases confirmed in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County health officials confirmed two new cases of measles Wednesday, bringing the county's 2025 total to four cases.

The health department says it identified the county's third and fourth measles cases late last week.

Officials say they did not initially alert the community about these cases because neither involved public exposure sites or posed a risk to the general public.

Going forward, the health department will only issue notifications for future cases if there is a potential public health risk, citing patient privacy concerns.

Kent County identified its first case of measles in April and its second case in early July. In both instances, there were potential exposure sites.

As of July 17, Michigan has confirmed 18 cases of measles statewide.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. In the air it can stay alive for up to two hours.

An infected person can take up to two weeks to display symptoms.

Symptoms include:



High fever (including spikes above 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on inner cheeks, gums, and roof of mouth. These typically appear two to three days after other symptoms

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starting on face and spreads to the torso, arms and legs over three to five days

