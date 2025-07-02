2nd confirmed case of measles in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A second case of measles has been confirmed in Kent County.

A young child whose family recently traveled out of the country tested positive for the disease, according to the Kent County Health Department. Details of when and where that trip was were not released.

One public exposure site has been identified: the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The child was in a public area of the hospital from roughly 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 27 until 12:06 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

Anyone who was at the hospital during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms through Saturday, July 19.

Symptoms include:



High fever (including spikes above 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on inner cheeks, gums, and roof of mouth. These typically appear two to three days after other symptoms

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starting on face and spreads to the torso, arms and legs over three to five days

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. In the air it can stay alive for up to two hours.

An infected person can take up to two weeks to display symptoms.

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms that match that of measles is encouraged to call their primary care office. Making an unscheduled in-person visit could expose others.

This is the second confirmed case of measles in Kent County. The first came in early April. It is the first time in more than a decade that Kent County has seen measles.

Across the state there have been 17 confirmed cases of measles. State health officials are still monitoring for other cases in Muskegon and Grand Traverse counties.

Local health professionals say the best defense for measles is a vaccine.

“We’re seeing a troubling resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, both here and around the world,” said Dr. Adam London, Health Officer at the Kent County Health Department. “This latest case is a reminder that traveling to or from areas with ongoing outbreaks can put vulnerable people at risk. Vaccination remains our best defense.”

“Measles can cause severe illness, especially in young children, pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, Medical Director at Kent County Health Department. “The MMR vaccine is both safe and highly effective. If you’re unsure of your vaccination status, now is the time to check and protect yourself and your family.”

