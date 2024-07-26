Two more ramps to close at I-96/M-6 interchange

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Beginning Saturday, July 27, three of the four ramps at I-96 and M-6 will be closed.

The ramp from M-6 eastbound to I-96 westbound has been closed since mid-June and will remain closed until September 8.

Beginning July 27, the ramps from I-96 eastbound and westbound to M-6 westbound will closed and remain unavailable until early November.

FOX 17 Ramp closures start July 27 on I-96 at M-6.

These are the first major repairs to these ramps since they opened in November 2001.

The detour as described by the Michigan Department of Transportation is to use 28th Street from I-96, west to M-37 Broadmoor Avenue, then south to M-6.