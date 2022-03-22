Two men arrested in connection to shooting at Comstock Park

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two men in connection to a shooting in Comstock Park that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized.

Authorities report that shortly after the shooting they received a description of the car involved. One car matching the description was spotted around Alpine near 4 Mile Rd.

The car was stopped, and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody. The second suspect, a 28-year-old, was apprehended around 1 p.m. on March 22, 2022, along 4 Mile Rd near Alpine.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Yorkland Dr. NW after someone called 911 to report hearing sounds of people fighting around 2:15 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

Deputies say a short time later, gunshots were also heard.

Authorities report the victim of the shooting is in stable condition.

Both men face charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and Felonious Assault and will be arraigned in the 63rd District Court.