Kent County deputies investigate early morning shooting in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are investigating an early morning shooting in Alpine Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Yorkland Dr. NW after someone called 911 to report hearing sounds of people fighting around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies say a short time later, gunshots were also heard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they couldn’t locate any victims or suspects; however, a person did show up at the hospital shortly after. That person is in stable condition.

Kent County detectives are actively working the case. If you have any information that could help detectives in their investigation, call 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.