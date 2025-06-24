Two drivers killed in crash during morning commute in northeast Kent County

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed in a crash during the morning commute in northeast Kent County.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 13 Mile Road and Courtland Drive, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles crashed, then rolled, with one catching fire. One of the drivers died at the scene, the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of the drivers are being withheld until loved ones are notified.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube