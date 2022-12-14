Toy Express coming to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital this week

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville’s police and fire departments are coming to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital this Friday to bring toys to patients!

This year’s “Toy Express” is scheduled to start at the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp. From there, it will turn left onto Ransom Avenue, then left onto Lyon Street, then right onto Bostwick Avenue, then right onto Michigan Street before turning right into the hospital at approximately 10 a.m., according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is excited to partner with the Grand Rapids and Kent County first responder community on this 2022 Toy Express event to bring holiday cheer to the children and families at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” says First Responders Children’s Foundation President & CEO Jillian Crane. “First responders put their lives on the line every day, and we want them to know how much we value their selfless service. Our annual Toy Express is one small way we can give back and help first responder agencies strengthen the bonds between them and the communities they serve.”

GPD says the First Responders Children’s Foundation was established shortly after 9/11 to support 800 children whose parents were killed while responding to the terror attacks.

Since then, the Toy Express became a national program that delivers toys to kids in 150 U.S. cities, police say.

