Local kids, Kent County Sheriff's deputies go Christmas shopping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been a tradition for over two decades in the Kent County for kids to go Christmas shopping with the Sheriff.

At the annual "Shop with a Sheriff" event in Kent County, local children had the opportunity to cross off their Christmas shopping and make friends with a local deputy.

Throughout the year, kids who need a little help around the holidays get selected to participate.

Sunday's event took place at Cascade Meijer, were they were joined by Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young and other Kent County deputies.

"This is an opportunity for our staff to meet with ids from the community and do some nice things," said Sheriff Lajoye-Young. "We're able to take them Christmas shopping. Often, this is a good chance for them to get some of those winter essentials, clothing items, and also a chance to buy some toys and crafts and gifts for family and friends."

For over 20 years, the Sheriff's Office has partnered with local groups to ease the burden of gift-getting.

Not only do kids get help picking out gifts for their family, they also get to meet Santa and enjoy some treats, including a ride in a deputy's cruiser.

But it's also a good feeling for the Sheriff's Office, who get to work hand-in-glove with the community they serve.

"Thankful, is probably the best way I could put it," said Sheriff Lajoye-Young.

To learn more about how to donate, see information on the KCSD's Community Action Fund here.

