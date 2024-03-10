Tots and Taps Fest to take over LMCU Ballpark on May 4th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last year, the Mac and Cheese Fest returned to West Michigan's LMCU Ballpark with its celebration of cheesy, noodle-y goodness. Now, the organizers of that event are bringing yet another food-specific festival to the same venue. The first-ever Tots and Taps Fest is a tribute to a pub-perfect combo: tater tots and beer.

Guests can check out 20 unique and local vendors touting tot-themed dishes as well as over 150 different drink options ranging from beer to cider and seltzers. The all-ages event also features entertainment like live music and celebrity judges who'll decide who's got the top tots.

Tots and Taps Fest will take place on Saturday, May 4th.

Purchase tickets and learn more at totsandtapsfestival.com.

