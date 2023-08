A festival that celebrates the practically perfect food of mac and cheese returns to LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids.

Attendees can expect one-of-a-kind mac and cheese samples, craft beers, live music, and fun activities. Each attendee will receive "all-inclusive" style tickets with food samples, beer/cider samples, a souvenir cup, and more.

This is an event for all ages.

Mac and Cheese Fest will take place on August 12 and 13 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at macandcheesemi.com.