Three townships agree to contract for Sand Lake Fire Department, plan future fundraisers

SAND LAKE, Mich. — A trio of townships have signed a deal to fund the Sand Lake Fire Department.

Last week, Pierson Township and Ensley Township agreed to a contract with Nelson Township, who in the spring took over the department from the Village of Sand Lake.

Now, the department will continue to provide fire and emergency medical services to the three townships and the village.

"It wasn't us. It wasn't Nelson's board. It wasn't Pierson's board. It wasn't Ensley's board," Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton said. "It was the residents and the firefighters."

Britton, crediting the community for the deal, says she'll also depend on the communty to help the three townships with capital costs.

"This was a surprise to all of our budgets," she said. "This is the first time any of us have run a fire department, so we're learning as we go."

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A new engine and a new medic truck are needed for the department, according to Britton, and are estimated to cost a combined $1.5 million.

While the three townships, per the terms of the contract, do plan to annually pull from their own funds to foot this bill, grants and grassroots fundraising will also pay for a portion.

"I am the type of supervisor who feels my residents should have a say," said Britton, referring to her desire to do "my work" and find other sources of funding rather than ask her residents to pass another millage.

"I do think that we will be able to get there," she said.

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In June, residents of the three townships and village spoke with their presence — as well as their donations — at a food truck rally at Pierson Township Community Park.

There, a total of $10,673.78 was raised to help Pierson Township pay for its portion of the fire department's cost.

Big Red's BBQ, owned by Ed Ayers and Rhonda Wright, donated 20% of their proceeds to the cause.

"Everyone showed up, put their support in," Ayers said to FOX 17 on Monday.

The two aren't residents of any of the three townships, but Ayers is a former firefighter.

As those in the profession work around the clock for those in their community, Ayers says he's willing to show up at any time to support them.

"It's a blessing to be able to be a part and be able to do that for the community," he said.

"Knowing that there's help out there for everybody," Wright said.

"And we will definitely do more in the future," Ayers said. "Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week."

Britton says another "big" fundraiser is being planned for Pierson Township in September, and believes Nelson and Ensley will hold big fundraisers of their own in the spring.

"We have a very generous community," she said.

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