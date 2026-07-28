Pierson Township agrees to contract with Nelson Township's new Sand Lake Fire Department

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three townships in the Sand Lake area are reviewing how to pay for their new fire department.

In March, Nelson Township took control of the Sand Lake Fire Department in a deal with Village of Sand Lake, and said it planned to continue to offer fire coverage as normal for themselves and the village, as well as Ensley and Pierson Townships.

On Monday, Pierson Township agreed to a contract with the new department.

Per the Pierson Township Clerk, the one-year contract will run from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027 with operating costs split between the three townships and the village. As agreed upon in its acquisition of the fire department, Nelson Township will cover the village's cost.



Nelson Township: $79,985.79

Ensley Township: $79,368. 97

Pierson Towsnhip: $60,962.07

Village of Sand Lake: $34,683.17

In addition, the three townships will evenly split capital costs, attempting to raise $310,000 by 2030 to purchase a new fire engine.

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In June, Pierson Township raised $10,673.78 in a food truck rally to help pay for the engine.

On August 17, the township will hold a public meeting to discuss whether and how to create a special assessment district to continue to cover the cost of fire services.

Notably, only the southern portion of Pierson Township is covered by the Sand Lake Fire Department while the northern portion is covered by the Howard City Fire Department.

Per the Pierson Township Clerk, the township is set to pay the Howard City Fire Department $29,038 for its fire coverage from March 31, 2026 to April 1, 2027, plus an additional $7,083 for when the department temporarily covered the township's southern portion during the Sand Lake Fire Department's ownership change.

In total, Pierson Township is set to pay $97,083 for fire services during the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

On Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m., Ensley Township will meet to discuss the fire services contract with the new Sand Lake Fire Department.

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