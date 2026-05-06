ELECTION RESULTS: Voters in Nelson Township pass millage increase for Sand Lake Fire Department

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The Sand Lake Fire Department, according to unofficial election results, will soon see additional funding from neighbors in Nelson Township, which also includes the Village of Sand Lake.

On Tuesday, voters in the township and village approved a four-year millage increase of 1.5 mills, which will likely raise around $315,000 in its first year of existence.

According to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk's Office, 552 people (59%) voted in favor of the measure, while 372 people (40%) voted against it.

A majority was needed for passage.

Notably, a millage for the fire department, set at 0.5 mills, already in existence in the township is set to expire in two years. So, the newly-approved millage increase will at least temporarily bring the millage rate to 2.0 mills.

In March, Nelson Township took control of the Sand Lake Fire Department as part of a deal with the village that came at the conclusion of a lengthy dispute over the future of fire services in the area.

In exchange for full ownership of the building that houses the department, as well as its engines, equipment and additional funds set aside for the department, the township agreed to provide fire services to the village for the next ten years with the option for renewal every five years.

Kent Nelson Township says new fire department depends on millage increase Sam Landstra

Shortly after this deal was reached, Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton spoke to FOX 17 News.

"We never set out to have a fire department because, frankly, it was going to be a hit to our budgets," Britton said. "But we were given no choice. We had to have fire coverage for our residents."

At the time, Britton said the money raised by the millage would be put toward the purchasing of a new fire truck and a new medic truck, which would likely cost around $1.2 million. She also said additional grassroots fundraising efforts and grants were likely going to be needed to foot the bill.

"It's going to take a lot, but we're going to get there for sure," Britton said.

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