'This is not a prank. This is not funny.': MSP searching for teens suspected of throwing concrete at cars

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they believe two kids are throwing concrete at cars on southbound U.S. 131 in Byron Center.

If those kids think it's a joke, no one is laughing.

“It could result in someone being killed,” Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michelle Robinson said.

That is no exaggeration. Similar actions have in fact killed people. Four teenage boys threw a rock at a person driving down I-75 in the Flint area a few years ago and killed someone.

Rebecca Brigg's car was hit. She says two white teenage boys threw a piece of concrete at her near the 76th Street exit.

“If this kid would have taken point one second later, I might not be here to talk to you today,” Briggs said.

Her windshield is smashed, and her heart is heavy.

“Where are your parents? Do you need a hug?” Briggs said.

Briggs says she won't simply let this go, because it's clear something more is going on, for teenagers to do something like this.

“I was lucky enough to walk away with a few pieces of glass in my legs,” Briggs said.