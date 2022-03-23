Police seek teenage suspects accused of throwing concrete at cars on highway

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Police are looking for two teenage suspects accused of damaging at least two cars, after witnesses saw them throwing pieces of concrete onto US-131 in Kent County.

“This was 100% intent to do harm here. This was not, 'Oh, I dropped something.' This was an intentional throw right in the middle of my car,” said Rebecca Briggs, who talked with FOX 17 Tuesday night.

Briggs was getting off work and heading for the 76th Street exit in Byron Center Monday when she saw two teenage boys on the side of the highway.

“One of them actually climbed over the barricade and picked something up, which I think is what they threw. He hopped back over. And then as I was coming by one of them through it with force,” Briggs explained.

Briggs was traveling 70 miles per hour when the object smashed her windshield in two places.

“I'm very lucky, so grateful that I didn't get hurt,” Briggs said. “I'm glad I didn't have a baby in the car. I'm glad that they didn't hit an elderly person who may not be able to react so fast. I just can't fathom being somebody who would want to do that.”

FOX 17 obtained this dash cam footage from another car that was traveling on 131 around the same time Briggs was. When slowed down, you can see two people standing on the side of the highway behind the barricade right where Briggs was hit.

Briggs said she stopped her car and tried running after them but they got away down railroad tracks.

“It was a beautiful day yesterday so my sunroof was wide open; if this kid would have taken .1 seconds later, I might not be here to talk to you today,” Briggs said. “There needs to be a lesson here. There needs to be some sort of communication to these kids about how serious this is.”

Police are looking for the two suspects, described as white males, around 15 to 16 years old with short hair. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michigan State Police – Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

