The Blue Bridge to turn orange in honor of Hunger Action Month

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Blue Bridge will turn a different color this month to raise awareness for those experiencing hunger. The bridge will turn orange in honor of Hunger Action Month from September 13-20.

The lights of the bridge will be orange from dusk until dawn.

At least 1/9 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula lacks consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle.

The goal of Hunger Action Month is to inspire new people to join the movement to end hunger, as well as to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in the United States.

“We hope that our community will join us in working together to end hunger this Hunger Action Month,” said Feeding America West Michigan’s President and CEO Kenneth Estelle. “By turning lights orange, we intend to spark conversation on the importance of ending hunger. It’s really easy for you to join us in the movement to end hunger, you can start by wearing orange to show your support!”

The Blue Bridge will turn orange every night from September 13-20. More information on Hunger Action Month can be found on Feeding America West Michigan’s website.

