'Thankful for the community': Caledonia equestrian team now eligible to earn varsity letters

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Riders on the equestrian team for Caledonia High School may now receive varsity letters for their participation in the sport, a change made by the district after riders, parents and other high school equestrian teams petitioned for the team to be eligible for such recognition.

In a statement, Caledonia Community Schools Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer said, "The district is very proud of the many accomplishments of our award-winning equestrian team, as we are of the participants in all of our numerous groups and activities."

"Members of competitive clubs and activities, like the equestrian team, that are not officially designated as a sport by CHS and the MHSAA will be eligible for an activity letter similar to the CHS athletic letters."

Kent Caledonia equestrian team denied varsity letters, still pushing for recognition Sam Landstra

In May, I interviewed members of the Caledonia equestrian team after their most recent push to receive varsity letters was denied by the district.

They continued to call, email and attend school board meetings to communicate their desire for recognition.

On the last day of school, the team says they received confirmation from the district that their riders, including the graduating seniors who participated in the most recent season, would be eligible to receive them.

As equestrian is considered a club sport, the letters awarded to the riders won't look identical to those given to those who play football, basketball or other sports sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, but will nonetheless be similarly styled. Riders will also receive a certificate from the principal's office, rather than the school's athletic department.

This manner of recognition will also be offered to those who participate in the other competitive clubs and activities at Caledonia High School.

"I'm glad that this worked, obviously," rider Sophie Edmondson said about the push for recognition. "I'm thankful for the community and for our competitors for helping get us our letters."

"We couldn't have done it without them, or without [FOX 17's] story," rider Grace Rabbitt said. "We're a sport, too."

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