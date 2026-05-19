Caledonia equestrian team denied varsity letters by school, still pushing for recognition

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Riders on the equestrian team for Caledonia High School are still trying to be granted eligibility to receive varsity letters after the team's latest push was denied by the district.

For several years, the team has sought such recognition as varsity letters can be helpful in securing scholarships or admission to veterinary schools, according to coach Kim Fox Frederick.

"They would really appreciate the letters," Fox Frederick said about her riders. "We don't really understand why [we've been told no] because we do well."

Caledonia Equestrian Team

Last fall, the team won its sixth state championship.

"We were able to pull off a win when we didn't expect it," Fox Frederick said. "A lot of tears, happy tears."

Shortly afterward, they all received certificates of special congressional recognition from Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Caledonia).

"Your display of model horsemanship with a spirit of purpose and perseverance has helped reflect excellence for the Caledonia community," Moolenaar said in the certificate.

Still, the riders would like to add varsity letters to their resumes.

"Varsity lettering on a state championship team could mean a difference in scholarships and it’s more proof of all of our hard work that we’ve put into this team to be so successful," said sophomore Sophie Edmondson.

"A sport is a sport. We put in just as much work as everyone else, so having that letter would mean everything," said senior Grace Rabbitt.

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Fox Frederick says she knows of other high schools in Kent County that offer varsity letters to their riders and adds that the team has offered to pay for them.

"What else can we do? Fox Frederick said. "How can we get our letters, and if not, why can't we?"

As a club sport, equestrian is not sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and is instead governed by the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA).

Given this, Caledonia Community Schools and its athletic department say the riders on their equestrian team are ineligible to receive varsity letters.

"Caledonia High School recognizes and celebrates student achievement across a wide range of academic, athletic, artistic, and extracurricular activities," the district said in a statement.

"Varsity letters are awarded to students participating in programs that fall under the district’s athletic department. Student organizations and clubs outside of the athletic department, including equestrian, recognize participant achievement and involvement in a variety of meaningful ways that are specific to their programs and experiences."

"We value the dedication and accomplishments of all students and remain committed to supporting opportunities that enrich student engagement and growth across our schools."

While Rabbitt will graduate without a varsity letter for her participation in equestrian, the younger Edmondson is hopeful something will change by the time she receives her diploma.

I am hopeful," she said.

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