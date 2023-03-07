Suspect, victim in deadly Wyoming parking lot fight identified

WYOMING, Mich. — A suspect has been arraigned in connection to a fight that ended with a man’s death outside a Wyoming hotel last week.

The victim, 35-year-old Joshua Willow from Pennsylvania, died March 4 after an altercation involving multiple people in the Hampton Inn parking lot on 54th Street, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

The suspect, identified as Austin Curtsinger from Tennessee, was arraigned Tuesday morning, according to public safety officials.

We’re told investigators confirmed the suspect and victim had been in a fight with each other before the latter died.

READ MORE: Wyoming Police investigate deadly parking lot fight

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube