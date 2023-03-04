Wyoming Police investigate deadly parking lot fight

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a man died after a fight in a parking lot.

Officers responded to the Hampton Inn on 54th Street SW, just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after reports of an active physical altercation between several people.

When they got there, officers found an unresponsive man in the parking lot.

First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man became unresponsive at some point during the fight.

They found and interviewed other people involved in the fight, and do not believe there’s a danger to the public.

The department has not yet released the name of the victim, a 35-year-old man from out of state.

Additionally, police have not announced any arrests.

If you have any information about this deadly fight, call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube