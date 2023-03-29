Mollie Schmidt homicide: Prosecutor offers plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says they've offered Yenly Garcia a deal in exchange for a plea of no contest to homicide and weapons charges.

The Wyoming man is accused of killing Mollie Schmidt in late August.

Garcia left the country shortly after Mollie went missing— at first failing to get into Canada, then making his way to Mexico before being bought back by authorities.

Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker tells FOX 17 they've offered Garcia nearly 3 decades in jail— 28 years for murder plus 2 consecutive years for a felony firearm charge.

FOX 17 In-Depth: What is a no contest plea?

A no-contest plea does not expressly admit guilt, but nonetheless waives the right to a trial and authorizes the court to treat the criminal defendant as if they were guilty for purposes of sentencing. However, a no contest plea does not act as an admission of guilt for any purpose beyond the case in which it is plead. Consequently, a plea of no contest cannot be used against the defendant in a civil suit arising from the same cause of action.

— Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute

As of Wednesday morning, Garcia has not accepted the offer and no further court dates have been set.