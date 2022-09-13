Suspect in Gaines Twp. neglect case charged with 1st-degree child abuse

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused in a case involving the neglect of a 13-year-old girl in Gaines Township has been arraigned.

Deputies found the girl in a hospital last month with physical injuries and signs of severe malnourishment, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s female guardian was arrested shortly after. The woman’s boyfriend was arrested in Indiana days later.

He was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree child abuse, the sheriff’s office explains.

His bond was set at $100,000.

