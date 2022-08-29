1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody in connection to a case of child neglect in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies arrived at a nearby hospital in response to a 13-year-old girl who displayed physical injuries and was severely malnourished.

We’re told authorities collaborated with Child Protective Services to conclude she was injured at a home near Fontana Street and Eaton Avenue.

Deputies say the teen’s guardian, 30-year-old Wilma Edwards, was taken into custody soon after. Edwards’s boyfriend, identified as 29-year-old William Williams, is still at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both face first-degree child abuse charges.

KCSO says the teen is in serious condition but is currently stable.

Those with information related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

