Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man connected to Gaines Twp. child abuse case arrested in Indiana

Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Posted at 11:11 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 11:11:22-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Gaines Township child abuse case.

A 13-year-old girl showed signs of physical injuries at a hospital earlier this week and was found severely malnourished, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s guardian was arrested but her boyfriend eluded authorities until Thursday morning.

Deputies say the man was arrested by police in Indiana where he remains in jail pending extradition.

We’re told the 13-year-old is still listed as stable.

RELATED: 1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book