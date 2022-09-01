Man connected to Gaines Twp. child abuse case arrested in Indiana

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Gaines Township child abuse case.

A 13-year-old girl showed signs of physical injuries at a hospital earlier this week and was found severely malnourished, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s guardian was arrested but her boyfriend eluded authorities until Thursday morning.

Deputies say the man was arrested by police in Indiana where he remains in jail pending extradition.

We’re told the 13-year-old is still listed as stable.

