Suspect in deadly Wyoming stabbing now faces murder charge

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in last week's stabbing that turned deadly now faces an open murder charge.

Jeremiah Hernandez, who was arrested following a search on January 29, will be arraigned on the murder count, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. The 36-year-old was previously arraigned on charges of assault with intention to murder.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Jeremiah Hernandez

Hernandez is accused of attacking David Goron near the intersection of Byron Center Avenue and 36th Street in Wyoming. Hernandez allegedly stabbed Goron multiple times in his hands and feet. Goron was in the ICU for his injuries, dying some time later.

