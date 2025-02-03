1 dead, 1 in custody following Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — One person has died after being assaulted in Wyoming last week.

The incident happened near the intersection of Byron Center Avenue and 36th Street on Jan. 29, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told officers found the victim, 57-year-old David Goron from Wyoming, with serious injuries. He was hospitalized but later died.

WPD says the suspect ran off after the assault. Jeremiah Hernandez, 36, was arrested following a thorough search.

Hernandez has since been charged with assault with intention of dealing great bodily harm less than murder, police say. That charge is expected to be adjusted during a future court appearance. He was not given bond.

Those with knowledge related to the assault are encouraged to connect with WPD by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

