Suspect in Brann's Steakhouse stabbing arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in a stabbing incident at Brann’s Steakhouse earlier this year has been arrested.
The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Jan. 31. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says 55-year-old Jesse Simmons of Wyoming was arrested after county prosecutors submitted a warrant.
We’re told Simmons was arraigned on one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
An update on the victim’s condition is unavailable at this time.
