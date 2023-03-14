Suspect in Brann's Steakhouse stabbing arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in a stabbing incident at Brann’s Steakhouse earlier this year has been arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Jan. 31. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says 55-year-old Jesse Simmons of Wyoming was arrested after county prosecutors submitted a warrant.

We’re told Simmons was arraigned on one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

An update on the victim’s condition is unavailable at this time.

READ MORE: Brann’s owner says stabbing was first violent incident at restaurant in 51 years

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube