‘This is a safe place:’ Brann’s owner says stabbing was first violent incident at restaurant in 51 years

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police continue to investigate a stabbing that happened at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Division Avenue.

“I’ve been here 51 years and this is the first time an incident like this happened in 51 years, in the same building,” said owner Tommy Brann during an interview with Fox 17 on Wednesday. “So, we run a nice safe place.”

Police said at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday a fight broke out inside Brann’s between two patrons. It escalated and a 34-year-old man was stabbed several times. He remains in critical condition in the hospital.

“God bless Wyoming police,” said Brann. “They were here in three minutes. That’s why I’m pro-police because they’re the heroes. And, they caught the guy at Rite Aid right down the street here.”

Police said after the incident a 54-year-old man took off but was located quickly a few blocks away. He was detained for questioning. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had been arrested.

Brann, who was once a state representative and is now a member of the Wyoming City Council, said he doesn’t know if alcohol was involved.

“We, since COVID, we close the bar at 9 o’clock and on weekends 10,” Brann said. “60-70 percent of our sales are food. So, we’re really not a straight bar, like a dancing bar or anything like that. They did eat. I don’t think alcohol was part of it ‘cause they had some chicken wings and some of their drinks were actually left on the table.”

Brann said he believes it was the staff that called the police. Following the incident, they hugged him and he’s grateful they’re OK.

Right now, the restaurant is undergoing a few repairs, unrelated to the stabbing incident. But, he said patrons can return inside on Thursday.

“This is a safe place,” Brann said. “I’ll bring my wife to this place tomorrow night and eat. So, I mean, it’s just, it’s just a sad situation. I’m praying for the victim. And the jerk with the knife I’m not praying for him.”