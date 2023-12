WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one of its officers was hit by a car while helping another department respond to a call.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Eastern Avenue and 32nd Street.

It’s not clear what the sheriff’s office was assisting the Wyoming Public Safety Department with at the time; however, investigators say the deputy was hit and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the officer was evaluated and is expected to be released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube