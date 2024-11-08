Suspect at large after Wyoming bank robbed on 28th Street

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wyoming bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank in the 200 block of 28th Street before 12:45 p.m., according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told a man walked in, demanded cash and took off with an unspecified amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

WPD says the suspect remains at large.

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

