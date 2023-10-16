Watch Now
Suspect arrested for shooting death of teen at Kentwood hotel

Jack Caron/FOX 17
A 17-year-old boy is dead after reportedly being shot inside a Kentwood hotel room on Friday night.<b>&nbsp;</b>
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 16, 2023
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a teen in Kentwood last week.

The shooting happened Oct. 13 at the Delta Hotel, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). A 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries despite police efforts to save his life.

We're told a juvenile has since been arrested and lodged at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges are pending review by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

