17-year-old dead after being shot inside Kentwood hotel room

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after reportedly being shot inside a Kentwood hotel room on Friday night.

The Kentwood Police Department say they responded at 10:15 p.m. to the Delta Hotel on 28th Street SE for a shooting that occurred inside.

Officers found a 17-year-old inside a hotel room with an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite lifesaving measures performed by officers, he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The teen's name is not being released at this time.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Kentwood Police Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, but there does not appear to be any further danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.