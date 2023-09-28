Suspect arrested, charged for allegedly stabbing woman in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for a stabbing incident that left a woman injured in Walker earlier this month.

The incident happened at Apple Ridge Apartments on Manzana Court on Sept. 12, according to the Walker Police Department. Cummings Elementary was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

We’re told a 33-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. She has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

READ MORE: Woman seriously hurt in stabbing at Walker apartment complex

The suspect was arrested at a Kentwood apartment Wednesday without further incident, police say. He has since been identified as Diminick Maurice Jones. He was charged Thursday with one count of assault with murderous intent.

Court documents say Jones is the victim's boyfriend and that he allegedly stabbed her with a pocketknife.

Those with knowledge related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-791-6822 or leave a tip at 616-791-6788.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube