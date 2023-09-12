DEVELOPING: Woman seriously hurt in stabbing at Walker apartment complex

WALKER, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Walker Tuesday afternoon.
The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the stabbing occurred at Apple Ridge Apartments at around 12:45 p.m.
We’re told the 33-year-old victim incurred serious injuries. She has since been taken to a nearby hospital.
Police believe the victim and suspect know each other.
WPD says residents were evacuated and Cummings Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The scene has since been cleared but no suspect is in custody at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.