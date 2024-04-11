Watch Now
Stolen vehicle pursuit covers 60 miles across Kent, Ionia, & Montcalm counties

Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:20:03-04

LOWELL, Mich. — A driver in a stolen vehicle led multiple police departments on a chase that wound through 3 counties and covered nearly 60 miles.

The Lowell Police Department released new details Thursday morning on a pursuit that ended Wednesday night with a number of officers swarming downtown Rockford.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a license plate reader camera system flagged a reported stolen vehicle driving on East Main Street in Lowell. Lowell police officers caught up to the vehicle on East Main Street near Monroe Street, ordering it to pull over.

Instead the driver continued on, leaving the city to the north on Lincoln Lake Avenue.

Officers followed the driver as they went into Ionia County, passed through Belding, went north into Montcalm County and then circled back into Kent County. Police tried to use spike strips to flatten the vehicle's tires several times without success.

Nearly an hour after the pursuit started, the vehicle made it to downtown Rockford. The driver and passenger inside dumped the car on Main Street, just north of Courtland Street.

Police quickly arrested the man and woman. They are being held in the Kent County Jail pending criminal charges.

Lowell police was assisted by five other agencies: the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the Belding Police Department, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, and the Rockford Department for Public Safety.

The stolen vehicle was impounded. A FOX 17 crew on the scene noted damage to the vehicle's body and at least one flat tire.

Cruisers from Lowell, Belding, and Ionia County were damaged in the pursuit. Lowell police says the driver caused that damage.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

