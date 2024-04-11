Watch Now
Heavy police presence, 2 taken into custody in downtown Rockford

Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 10, 2024
ROCKFORD, Mich. — FOX 17 is working to learn more after our crews saw two people taken into custody in downtown Rockford.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street, just north of Courtland Street.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence, including cruisers from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Lowell Police Department.

Our crews also saw an SUV with a flat tire and damage to its passenger side.

The circumstances leading up to the situation downtown still aren’t clear, but FOX 17 has reached out to law enforcement and is awaiting a response.

