State budget increase allows teachers to begin and be paid for more robust after-school learning

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Middle School is starting a 7th-hour program in the coming weeks. It'll run Tuesday through Thursday until 4:50. Snacks will be provided, as well as a bus ride home. The hope a ride home will prevent barriers for parents and students alike.

It'll allow for specific teachers to request more time with students who need extra help, as well as for added enrichment.

“Our band teacher’s asked about it to work specifically with kids who want to dive deeper into their instrument, or maybe learn about another instrument,” Lowell Middle School Principal Abby Wiseman said.

Teachers request for students to be in the program. Space is limited, and they want to make sure extra help is provided for students who, for example, could have missed a lot of in-person instruction quarantining.

The programming is on an as-needed basis. Once your child is caught up, they don't have to continue going to 7th hour.

Students will work with their specific teacher for any given subject on areas they are struggling with, with the teacher they see throughout the day.

The school says a needed structure to address a problem plaguing public education for years: added pay, for added work for teachers. State and Federal money mean they are able to pay teachers to stay late.

“Finally giving them some money, for things that they have done for free, for ages,” Wiseman said.

Parents may opt out. The school asks you to call them and let them know your child won't be attending.

In general, the superintendent says this is a way to help kids who need it. It's only just getting off the ground. FOX 17 is following up with the teacher who provided the program, and the structure in a month to see how things are going.