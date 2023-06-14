Watch Now
Sparta Township hit-and-run suspect bound over to circuit court

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 14, 2023
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a Sparta Township hit-and-run was bound over to circuit court Wednesday.

A bicyclist incurred serious injuries after being hit April 15 near Division Avenue and 13 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say a Grand Haven man, 53-year-old Paul Eastway, turned himself in shortly after.

Eastway faces charges for operating while intoxicated and failing to stop at a crash scene, authorities say.

Court records show Eastway waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

We’re told his arraignment was also waived.

