Sparta Township hit-and-run suspect bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a Sparta Township hit-and-run was bound over to circuit court Wednesday.

A bicyclist incurred serious injuries after being hit April 15 near Division Avenue and 13 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say a Grand Haven man, 53-year-old Paul Eastway, turned himself in shortly after.

Eastway faces charges for operating while intoxicated and failing to stop at a crash scene, authorities say.

Court records show Eastway waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

We’re told his arraignment was also waived.

READ MORE: Suspect in Sparta Twp. hit-and-run faces OWI charge

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube