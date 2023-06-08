Suspect in Sparta Twp. hit-and-run faces OWI charge

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges two months after a hit-and-run crash in Sparta Township.

The crash happened the night of April 15 north of 13 Mile Road on Division Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a bicyclist was seriously hurt. The victim reportedly wore a reflective vest and an activated headlamp.

We’re told a suspect turned himself in a short while later.

Following a series of interviews and search warrants, deputies say it was determined alcohol played a role in the crash.

Charges for operating while intoxicated and failure to stop after a crash have since been authorized against 53-year-old Paul Eastway from Grand Haven, according to KCSO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube