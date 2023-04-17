Kent County deputies investigating Sparta hit-and-run

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist.

The hit-and-run crash happened Saturday sometime before 9 p.m. on N Division Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the area after a driver found the bicyclist lying along the roadway.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the 36-year-old man from Sparta still had his yellow reflective vest and headlamp illuminated. He suffered serious injuries including broken bones.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found headlight assembly pieces left behind by the vehicle. Deputies believe the pieces may be from a newer Ford F-150, which would have passenger-side headlight damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

