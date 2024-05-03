Southern Kent County intersection closed by crash

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A significant intersection is closed after a crash that happened early Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Division Avenue at 76th Street is shut down due to an accident that involves serious injuries.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Deputies investigate the scene of a crash at 76th Street and Division Avenue in Byron Township.

Deputies on scene tell FOX 17 a truck trying to turn left onto 76th Street was hit by a southbound car. The number of people involved in the crash has not yet been released.

According to the Kent County Central Dispatch center, the first calls about the crash came in around 1:49 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office encourages drivers to find a detour around the intersection.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube