Son charged with arson in Caledonia fire that seriously injured his father

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The son of a man who collapsed outside his burning home last month has been charged with arson and assault with intent to murder.

Tom Chehowski III was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fire.

Back on Sunday, June 28, the family's home near Campau Lake caught fire, suffering severe damage. Everyone in the home was able to make it outside, but as firefighters battled the blaze, the 77-year-old man who lived their collapsed, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started CPR, restoring his pulse and breathing before the man was rushed to the hospital.

That man remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Kent Man hospitalized after house fire near Campau Lake in Caledonia Sam Landstra

Investigators from the Plainfield Charter Township Fire Department, Cascade Township Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police K9 Team determined the fire started in the 77-year-old's bedroom.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against Chehowski. Police tracked down the 54-year-old in Gratiot County to arrest him.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Tom Chehowski III.

The 77-year-old victim is Chehowski's father, investigators said, and both men lived at the home in Caledonia Township.

Investigators are still accepting information about the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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