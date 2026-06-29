Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man hospitalized after house fire near Campau Lake in Caledonia

Alto House Fire.jpg
WXMI/Jim Sutton
The charred remains of a house sits off of Channel Drive in Caledonia Township.
Alto House Fire.jpg
Posted

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after collapsing outside his burning home overnight.

Firefighters were called to the house on Channel Drive for a reported fire on Sunday night, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Before crews arrived, dispatchers were told part of the house collapsed, but everyone inside had escaped.

After emergency crews were on scene, an elderly man who live in the home became unresponsive. Deputies performed CPR, reviving the man before an ambulance crew took over his care.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Monday at noon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
WXMI-1693819571-NN-LPU-GiselleValentin-480x360.jpg

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER