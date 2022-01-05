Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

'Slow down!': Multiple crashes reported along US-131

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
US-131 crash at West River Drive.png
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:12:37-05

(WXMI) — Michigan State Police is following up on a number of accidents along US-131 Wednesday.

We’re told a crash took place at Post Drive around 3:30 p.m. MSP says multiple vehicles were involved and that no injuries were reported.

Troopers say another crash happened at West River Drive, which also involved multiple vehicles. Minor injuries were reported. The time at which the crash took place is not currently known.

Earlier in the day, another crash on US-131 shut down the freeway in Kent County after MSP says a jackknifed semi instigated a chain reaction involving at least a dozen other vehicles. The freeway has since reopened.

READ MORE: Northbound US-131 in Kent County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time