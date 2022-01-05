'Slow down!': Multiple crashes reported along US-131

(WXMI) — Michigan State Police is following up on a number of accidents along US-131 Wednesday.

We’re told a crash took place at Post Drive around 3:30 p.m. MSP says multiple vehicles were involved and that no injuries were reported.

Troopers say another crash happened at West River Drive, which also involved multiple vehicles. Minor injuries were reported. The time at which the crash took place is not currently known.

FOLKS....I don't know what else to say.....SLOW DOWN!! Multiple vehicle crash southbound 131 north of West River, no major injuries. pic.twitter.com/Xpm46ekadW — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) January 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, another crash on US-131 shut down the freeway in Kent County after MSP says a jackknifed semi instigated a chain reaction involving at least a dozen other vehicles. The freeway has since reopened.

