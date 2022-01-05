Watch
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of US-131 in Kent County

FOX 17
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of northbound US-131 in Kent County.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:12:24-05

Part of northbound US-131 is closed in Kent County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says northbound US-131 is closed at 142nd Avenue (Exit 68) to 84th due to a crash at 100th Street (Exit 72).

Michigan State Police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to MSP, a semi jackknifed under the 100th Street bridge and cause a chain reaction with 12-14 additional vehicles involved in separate crashes or slide-offs. MSP says the semi was attempting to stop for a crash that had occurred ahead of them.

MDOT is detouring drivers to take Exit 68 and turn right onto 142nd Avenue. Turn left onto A45/Division Street and head north. A45/Division Street changes name to A45/Division Avenue at the Kent County line. Turn left onto 100th Street. Then turn right onto the northbound US-131 entrance ramp.

It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article with additional details as they are confirmed.

