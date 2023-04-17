Sheriff's office seeks legal action against 12-year-old for threat that closed Kent City Schools

KENT CITY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is seeking legal action in connection with a fake threat that shut down Kent City Schools on Friday.

The department has authorized a juvenile petition against the 12-year-old involved for an intentional threat to commit an act of violence.

This means deputies are requesting that a juvenile court decide if the boy should be charged.

The 12-year-old is accused of sending a video to a friend about not going to school because of a shooting.

Deputies say they later found on the 12-year-old did not make the video and it was sent as a joke.

