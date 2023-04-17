Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Sheriff's office seeks legal action against 12-year-old for threat that closed Kent City Schools

Kent County Sheriff's Office 01222023
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 01222023
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 15:03:22-04

KENT CITY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is seeking legal action in connection with a fake threat that shut down Kent City Schools on Friday.

The department has authorized a juvenile petition against the 12-year-old involved for an intentional threat to commit an act of violence.

This means deputies are requesting that a juvenile court decide if the boy should be charged.

The 12-year-old is accused of sending a video to a friend about not going to school because of a shooting.

Deputies say they later found on the 12-year-old did not make the video and it was sent as a joke.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather