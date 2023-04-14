Threat closes Kent City Schools Friday

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City Community Schools are closed after a threat came in Thursday night. Superintendent Bill Crane says police were alerted to disturbing social media posts.

The post included concerning language and imagery which prompted the school to exercise caution and cancel classes Friday.

An alert was sent to parents and staff, including a note from Crane.

"I am thankful to those who came forward and did not hesitate to bring this situation to the attention of the police and school officials."

—Bill Crane, Kent City Schools Superintendent

Investigators have not released suspect information. FOX 17 will update this article as the situation develops.