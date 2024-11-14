Watch Now
Seen a deer in Kent County? A local survey wants to hear from you

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers in West Michigan know all too well how active deer are during this portion of the fall. Now Grand Valley State University wants to hear from anyone in Kent County who has seen a deer.

Kent County commissioned GVSU to conduct a survey of the deer population, gather community input, create maps, and help build recommendations for managing the animals. The goal? To reduce nuisance issues for residents, and limit collisions between deer and vehicles.

Right now an online survey is open for any Kent County resident to participate in. Researchers will use the information to build some basic data on where deer live in the county and what the public's perception is of Michigan's state game mammal.

No information on a participant's identity will be collected, says Grand Valley State.

To take the survey, click on this hyperlink.

